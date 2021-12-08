Shooting investigation underway in SeaTac

The shooting happened near the intersection of International Blvd. and S. 200th St. in SeaTac.

SEATAC, Wash. — An investigation is underway in SeaTac after a reported shooting Thursday evening.

King County Sheriff deputies responded to the shooting just after 6 p.m. It happened near the intersection of International Blvd. and S. 200th St., near the Angle Lake Light Rail Station.

It's not clear yet who may have been hurt in the shooting, or if there is a suspect outstanding.

A representative from the King County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide more details later this evening.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near S 200th / International Blvd. South. The PIO is en-route and will share an update when available. pic.twitter.com/7B1WZxhxRi — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 13, 2021