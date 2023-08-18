'It doesn't make any sense': Friend of victim grapples with deadly shooting in Snohomish County

Ryan Ezzy was "executed" after reportedly trying to break up an argument at his Marysville apartment complex.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Jake Sigurdson is an only child, but he considers Ryan Ezzy his brother.

The two have been best friends since they met in their Marysville neighborhood at just 2 years old.

"He was always the fearless one," said Sigurdson. "He was the one who would go on these crazy bike ramps we'd make in the woods as kids. Just a great friend, somebody that I'm proud to call my brother."

Last Thursday, witnesses said Ryan was trying to smooth over during an argument between a couple in his Marysville apartment complex parking lot when the suspect shot Ryan twice.

Witnesses say the shooter walked away, and then returned about 15 seconds later, shooting Ryan in the head. Police called in an "execution."

"He was more of a person who would try to defuse the situation rather than be engaged in a situation," said Sigurdson. "That's why this whole thing doesn't make any sense."

The suspect then drove to Edmonds where he kicked in a family's door, shot a 68-year-old grandmother in the head, and critically wounded a mother and father.

A connection between the two shootings has not been identified.

The suspect remains held on $5 million bail at the Snohomish County Jail.

KING 5 is not naming him yet because he still hasn't been formally charged.

The Marysville case leaves Ryan's father and 3-year-old son with an unimaginable void.

"You don't really tell a 3-year-old something like that. It's going to be a long time explaining to him the person his dad was and how much he impacted everybody," says Sigurdson.

Ryan was less than a month from his 36th birthday.

The family has established an online fundraiser Fundraiser by Jessica Smathers : Ryan Ezzy’s Funeral Expenses (gofundme.com) to pay for funeral expenses and a celebration of life.

"He was the most kind-hearted, nonconfrontational person you've ever met," said Sigurdson.

A beloved friend, father, son and "brother" stolen away - leaving nothing but emptiness.