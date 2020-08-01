TUKWILA, Wash. — Kris Schrum was traveling on I-5 on his way to work Wednesday morning when someone fired one shot into the passenger side window of his car.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a report of shots fired near Interurban Avenue South came in just after 7 a.m.

Schrum said he was on I-5 from Tukwila to Seattle when another driver nearly hit him while merging onto I-5 northbound. Schrum honked his horn and that's when he says the driver of the other vehicle pulled out a shotgun and fired.

"All I can remember is just glass sprayed everywhere and went into my eyes," said Schrum. "I look over and he's right next to me and that's when it was like a loud explosion just went off."

Trooper Johnson said about 30 minutes prior to Schrum's incident, Valley Comm received another report of a shotgun being brandished on Interurban Avenue South. The gun was not fired in that incident.

State Patrol is now investigating if the two incidents are the same suspect. The description of the vehicle is a light-colored Toyota Corolla four-door with a scrape on the rear bumper.

For now, Schrum and his girlfriend are just thankful no one was hurt.

"This guy could have killed someone this morning," said Danielle Ramsey, Schrum's girlfriend. "And if he is so quick to pull the gun out and shoot in the middle of I-5 in rush hour traffic, this isn't the only time that this has happened or that it's going to happen."

If you have any information about the suspect or the whereabouts of the vehicle involved, you're asked to call the Washington State Patrol.