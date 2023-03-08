Man faces ‘defacto life in prison’ for 2022 murder of Olalla couple

Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz were killed on their property in Olalla in August 2022.

OLALLA, Wash. — A man who killed a couple on their Olalla property last year was sentenced to more than 66 years in prison Wednesday.

Shaun Rose, 40, murdered Steven P. Shulz, 51, and Mina Shulz, 51, in their home on Aug. 18, 2022.

Rose faces what Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Forbes called “de facto life in prison.” Rose was sentenced to 66 years and two months in prison consecutively and won't be released until he’s over 100 years old.

“My parents were robbed of their lives and robbed from my life," the Shulzes daughter said at the sentencing. "He ended their future, their place in my life. I lie awake haunted by thoughts of what my parents went through in their final moments.”

Steven and Mina's daughter went to the couple’s house on Shady Glen Avenue around 5:15 p.m. to check on them, according to court documents. Upon entering the home, she couldn't find them but saw shattered glass and traces of blood in their bedroom. She then called the police.

When Kitsap County deputies arrived, they found the couple dead in a garbage can with gunshot wounds, according to court documents. They also discovered signs of burglary and that multiple items were missing from the home, including Mina's wallet.

Rose lived in an RV nearby with his girlfriend. In the vehicle, deputies found Rose's clothes with blood on them and credit cards and identification that belonged to the Shulzes.

Rose's girlfriend told authorities that she left for work at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. Rose asked her for a ride, but then got out of her car at the end of the street on Shady Glen Avenue, where the Shulzes lived. Several witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. the same day, according to court documents.

Rose was arrested Aug. 21 after a struggle at a gas station in Tacoma.