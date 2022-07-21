'Several' armed suspects rob Lynnwood pot shop, multiple still outstanding

The owner of Euphorium Lynnwood said some employees and security staff were injured in the robbery, although the injuries were not serious.

Example video title will go here for this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Several armed suspects robbed a marijuana store in Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

One suspect is in custody, but multiple are still on the run, according to SCSO. Police believe they are armed.

The robbery took place at Euphorium Lynnwood on the 20900 block of Cypress Way. The owner of the store said some employees and security staff were injured in the robbery, although not seriously. The suspects also made off with products.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were later found by the Lynnwood Police Department and pursued into Seattle. The suspects reportedly abandoned their car in Seattle's Greenlake neighborhood.

The suspects then fled on foot. SCSO assisted the search with a K9 tracking team. The Seattle Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office are also helping with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.