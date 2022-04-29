Suspects wanted after allegedly shooting at semi-truck on State Route 18

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to the shooting which happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

Around 3:55 p.m., WSP communications received 911 calls reporting that two suspects in a passenger car were shooting at a semi-truck on eastbound SR 18 near the exit for State Route 181 in Auburn.

Witnesses reported one suspect hanging out of the left rear window of the car and firing what appeared to be an AR15-style rifle, while another suspect was hanging out of the front right passenger window and firing what appeared to be a handgun.

Witnesses said the suspect vehicle was a light gray Honda hatchback with no plates and what appeared to be a temporary registration in the back window, according to WSP.

The semi-truck being shot at appeared to be carrying lumber. The driver has not called WSP to report the shooting, and it's possible the driver did not know his vehicle was being shot at, WSP said. Casings were found at the scene.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses to the shooting who can provide more information on the suspects or the suspect vehicle. Witnesses can contact Detective Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.