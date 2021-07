A security guard arriving for their shift found their co-worker dead Sunday morning.

TACOMA, Wash. — A security guard was found dead with "evident signs of trauma" in downtown Tacoma Sunday morning.

South Sound 911 received a call from 900 A Street around 6 a.m. When police arrived, a security guard told officers they found their co-worker unresponsive.

Tacoma Fire pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.