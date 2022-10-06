Security company claims two patrol vehicles stolen, one used in crime

Security of America has offices in Tukwila, and say two patrol vehicles have been stolen and other show signs that someone has tried to get in.



Fredrick Grant is the director of operations for Security of America. Grant said his private security company is in an odd position as both the victims of a crime and leading the charge to catch the thieves.



“They don’t have nothing to lose. It’s just like if they stole a police truck or a fire truck or what have you they don’t have nothing to lose they don’t care,” Grant said.



In early May, he says someone stole one of their unmarked Ford Crown Victorias. Tukwila police recovered it, it was returned to them, and two days later they say it was stolen again.



“It’s bad out here it’s really bad,” Grant said.



Just this week – a second crown Victoria, this one marked with their company logo, was stolen off the lot in Tukwila.



“Because they are committing crimes in our vehicle, we don’t want our clients or anyone else to assume that our security officers are out there committing crimes,” Grant said.

