Security company claims two patrol vehicles stolen, one used in crime

TUKWILA, Wash. — A private security company claims they’ve become the target of brazen car thefts.
Security of America has offices in Tukwila, and say two patrol vehicles have been stolen and other show signs that someone has tried to get in.
Fredrick Grant is the director of operations for Security of America. Grant said his private security company is in an odd position as both the victims of a crime and leading the charge to catch the thieves.
“They don’t have nothing to lose. It’s just like if they stole a police truck or a fire truck or what have you they don’t have nothing to lose they don’t care,” Grant said.
In early May, he says someone stole one of their unmarked Ford Crown Victorias. Tukwila police recovered it, it was returned to them, and two days later they say it was stolen again.
“It’s bad out here it’s really bad,” Grant said.
Just this week – a second crown Victoria, this one marked with their company logo, was stolen off the lot in Tukwila.
“Because they are committing crimes in our vehicle, we don’t want our clients or anyone else to assume that our security officers are out there committing crimes,” Grant said.
This was a fear that was realized when they say the apartment managers of a West Seattle complex sent them surveillance video of a car prowler using a Security of America Crown Victoria to comb a parking lot.
Grant said he doesn’t not recognize the person seen on the surveillance video.
“Absolutely not, we don’t even know who this guy is,” he said.
Back to back vehicle thefts happening as their business has experience a boom in the last few years.
These thefts continue as Security of America's business has seen a boom in the last few years. The demand for private security is rising as they work to staff locations across Western Washington.
“Oh yeah it’s in high demand right now…everybody is looking at security as the front line because they’re calling us more than they are calling the local law enforcement agency,” Grant said.
Security of America says they did file police reports with Tukwila for every instance of theft and provided us with report numbers. KING 5 reached out to police Friday afternoon, but have yet to receive a response.
And now with one less vehicle – they hope someone recognizes this man or the car on the road and calls police.