A second suspect was arrested in connection to a double murder in University Place, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The suspect was arrested in Snohomish County.

Adrian Valencia of Tacoma, 19, and Wilberth Lopez Acala of Tacoma, 22, were found shot to death in a car May 14. The two men were found in a Dodge sedan near Kobayashi Park about 5:30 a.m.

Victims in the University Place murders.

The murders did not appear to be connected to the neighborhood where the bodies were found, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Ed Troyer.

About a week after the murders, officials released surveillance video that showed two suspects walking near the crime scene.

Another suspect accused of fatally shooting Valencia and Lopez Acala was arrested three weeks ago.

