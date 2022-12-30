Second brother arrested in connection to death of Kenmore man

Nicholas VanDuren was arrested in north Las Vegas on Friday after a "long pursuit," according to the Lacey Police Department.

LAS VEGAS — The second twin wanted in connection to the death of a Kenmore man was arrested in north Las Vegas on Friday.

Nicholas VanDuren was taken into custody for second-degree murder after a "long pursuit," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD).

On Aug. 30, the brothers allegedly beat 36-year-old Sean Shea to death in the parking lot of a Lacey hotel.

Nicholas' twin brother, Alexander VanDuren, was arrested for second-degree murder on Wednesday, Dec. 14. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $1 million.

LPD responded to a hotel in the 100 block of College Street Southeast for a physical disturbance after callers said there was a man lying in the parking lot behind the hotel.

Shea was found with head injuries and was taken to St. Peter Hospital, where he died from blunt force trauma.

According to probable cause documents, the victim was staying at the hotel with his fiancé and two young children after attending a wedding nearby.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Shea's 7-year-old son alerted him to what he thought was men trying to break into a truck in the parking lot outside their hotel room window. Shea's fiancé told police that Sean immediately ran out of the room to confront them and never came back.

Shea got into a verbal altercation with the two suspects, which then became physical. The suspects allegedly beat Shea to death using brass knuckles, according to court documents.