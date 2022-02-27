Seattle's Piroshky Piroshky closing downtown location after 'another shooting'

A man was shot and killed in downtown Seattle Sunday afternoon. Owners of Piroshky Piroshky say it's the third shooting in a month.

SEATTLE — Seattle's popular Piroshky Piroshky Bakery is closing its Third Avenue location in downtown "until further notice" over "countless safety concerns."

Following a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon at Third Avenue and Pine Street, the bakery sent a series of tweets detailing problems with crime in the area. The shooting on Sunday was the third in the area in a month, according to the bakery.

The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 pm. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Pine Street. The victim died at the scene, according to Seattle police.

Members of the Seattle Police Department's Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Homicide detectives are also investigating.

Seattle businesses have become increasingly vocal over crime in the city. The Seattle Police Department recently acknowledged property crime in the downtown core increased in 2021.

City leaders have requested an audit to help find ways to improve the police department's retail theft program.

Meanwhile, the downtown core saw aggravated assaults increase from 204 in 2020 to 276 in 2021, according to data from the city. There have been 25 reported so far this year.

A total of 3,290 aggravated assaults were reported in Seattle in 2021, well above the 2,656 reported in 2020. There have been 284 reported so far this year.

Mayor Bruce Harrell said his answer to the increase in crime over the course of January and beyond was to direct interim Police Chief Diaz to initially focus on hotspots where crime has been concentrated and to focus on the “relatively few” criminals causing the most harm, especially those using guns.