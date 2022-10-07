1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting

A 27-year-old man was killed in a double shooting Friday morning in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning.

According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man and a 52-year-old man who had been shot. Carson said the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics.

The 52-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

A stolen tow truck was also recovered at the scene of the shooting. Investigators are working to determine if the stolen tow truck was involved in the shooting.

Carson said shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no firearms were recovered.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Homicide detectives and members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.