SEATTLE — The former Seattle software engineer charged in a massive data breach of more than 30 companies was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

Paige Thompson is charged with wire fraud and computer fraud and abuse for the intrusion into data of companies including Capital One.

According to the indictment, Thompson created scanning software that allowed her to access the servers of a cloud computing company. The 33-year-old who goes by the online alias "erratic" not only stole data but also used stolen computer power to "mine" cryptocurrency, according to the indictment.

Law enforcement has identified many of the victims. They include a state agency outside of Washington state, a public university outside of Washington state, and a telecommunications conglomerate outside of the United States.

Thompson, who remains in custody, will be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Seattle on September 5.

Also see | Who, what was affected by Capital One data breach

Thompson, of Seattle, was arrested last month after the FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications. There is no evidence the data was sold or distributed to others.

Capital One said among the information obtained by the hacker was 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers. It said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised.

The breach was among the largest on record involving a major U.S. financial institution. At least 40 lawsuits have been filed in the U.S. against Capital One following the breach, saying it failed to protect consumers. Eight other suits were filed in Canada.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle said servers found in Thompson's bedroom contained data stolen from more than 30 unnamed companies, educational institutions, and other entities. Prosecutors said much of that data did not appear to contain personal identifying information.

Also see | 'She could've gotten us killed': Seattle roommates describe FBI raid of Capital One hacking suspect