2 people shot and killed in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood

Two people were shot and killed in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Tuesday morning. No suspect information has been released at this time.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first tweeted about the shooting on the 4700 block of Meridian Ave North just before 1 a.m. The shooting happened right across the street from the Meridian Playground.

It is currently unknown what lead up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time.

There have been at least 18 homicides in the city of Seattle so far this year, according to data from May 31 on the SPD crime dashboard.

A shooting in Seattle. Police are investigating what is believed to be a double fatality. pic.twitter.com/MyL6JunheR — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) June 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.