Seattle woman who took 5-year-old daughter during supervised visit charged

Kiana Sanchez was charged with first-degree custodial interference on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video about the father being reunited with his daughter originally aired on Oct. 13.

A woman who took her 5-year-old daughter during a supervised visit was charged with first-degree custodial interference, a class C felony, on Monday.

Kiana Sanchez, 30, took her daughter during a scheduled visit at the Seattle visitation center, At Indaba, on Oct. 9.

According to court documents, a supervisor was escorting Sanchez to a water fountain at the end of the visitation period when the mother ran from the building holding the child. The supervisor ran after the mother, but when they got outside they could not find the mother or child.

The 5-year-old's father, Demetre Wilkins said two hours into the four-hour visit, he got a call from an employee with At Indaba who said the mother had run out of the building with the 5-year-old.

Sanchez took the child for three days before turning herself in and returning her daughter at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The child was unharmed.

Wilkins was granted full custody of his daughter in May, and the parenting plan issued by the court permitted supervised visitation.

The court-issued parenting plan said the girl's mother uses conflict in a way that may cause serious damage to the 5-year-old’s psychological development. The document also said during supervised visits, "the supervisor shall take extra precautions to ensure that the mother is not able to flee with the child."

According to probable cause documents, Sanchez has a history of interfering with the court-issued parenting plan. After Sanchez took the 5-year-old in October, a nationwide search took place to locate the missing child. The tips police received reported possible sightings of the child in Sacramento and Las Vegas while she was missing.

At Sanchez's first court appearance, King County prosecutors requested $100,000 bail. A judge set bail at $50,000.