Seattle teen shot and killed in his Rainier Beach home

Police believe the 16-year-old boy was killed when he answered a knock at the door.

SEATTLE — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at his family's home in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood Friday night.

According to police, witnesses said the shooter knocked on the door of the home and when the boy answered he was shot multiple times. The teen died at the scene.

The shooting happened in 9200 block of Waters Avenue South just before 11:00 p.m.

"We are just trying to figure out ways to stop this violence," Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said in an update on Twitter. "We are asking the community to find any which way that we can make sure that we put these shootings to rest."

Homicide detectives are now investigating and asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tipline at (206) 233-5000.