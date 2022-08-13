1 killed, 7 injured in Seattle shootings over the weekend

One person was killed and seven others injured in six separate shootings in Seattle over the weekend. Police do not believe any of the shootings are related.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after multiple people were injured in six separate shootings between Friday night and Sunday evening. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shootings.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the shooting victims include a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Below is confirmed information about the shootings in order of when they occurred, broken down by neighborhood:

Hillman City

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 4200 block of South Orcas Street in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood. The SPD said responding officers found a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man in a nearby alley who had been shot.

The victims told police the shooting had taken place “around the corner” from where they were found and officers recovered “several” shell casings from the location.

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

SODO

Police responded to the second shooting just after 12:15 a.m. Saturday after reports of rapid gunfire in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The shooting took place near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South, which is right outside T-Mobile Park and the KING 5 studios.

Witnesses told police gunfire rang out around a nearby bar and multiple people ran when they heard the gunfire. The SPD said among those who fled was a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg. The girl was taken to the Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The SPD said investigators collected more than 80 handgun and rifle rounds from the scene. Officers also collected 12 firearms from private security guards working at the bar to investigate if they were used in the shooting.

At least four cars were damaged in the shooting and one bullet struck and shattered T-Mobile Park's security window.

Shortly after the shooting, police said a man arrived at Harborview Medical Center who had a graze wound to his head. The man, who arrived at the hospital in a car that had ballistic damage, agreed to speak with officers and gave police a handgun he had in the vehicle, according to the SPD.

Capitol Hill

In the third shooting, a man was shot near Cal Anderson Park just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and pronounced dead, according to Seattle police.

Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts.

Arriving officers found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Several people in the area had already begun first aid before officers arrived, according to police. Police and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pioneer Square

The fourth shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday near Third Avenue South and South Main Street in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Seattle police said responding officers located a man who had been shot twice. Officers gave the man first aid until Seattle Fire medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The SPD said investigators found ballistic evidence at a nearby scene but could not find any witnesses to the shooting.

Rainier Beach

The fifth shooting happened Sunday in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood.

According to the SPD, officers responded to the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the shoulder.

Officers gave the 16-year-old first aid before Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Before being taken to the hospital, the victim told police the shooting took place on the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South, which is a couple of blocks east of where he was found.

The SPD responded to the scene on Seward Park Avenue South and collected “several” shell casings and found ballistic damage to an apartment unit. Police said the apartment was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one inside was injured.

North Admiral

The sixth shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at Hamilton Viewpoint Park, located on the 1100 block of California Avenue Southwest in West Seattle. Seattle police said responding officers located a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder. Medics with Seattle Fire took the man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses and the victim told police a group of “several men” approached the 28-year-old while he was in a car and confronted him. As the suspects left in a car, one of the suspects in the vehicle fired shots out the window.

Responding officers recovered multiple 12-gauge shotgun shells at the scene.