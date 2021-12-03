Seattle police investigate 5 shootings within 11 hours

Police responded to five shootings with 11 hours in Seattle Thursday into Friday. A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were seriously injured.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to five different shootings around the city within about 11 hours Thursday into Friday morning.

A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were seriously injured in two of the shootings, according to an SPD Blotter post.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near Garfield High School in the city’s Central District.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings near a door on the school’s campus and more nearby, which indicated two people had likely exchanged gunfire. Evidence found at the scene showed about three dozen gunshots had been fired in the incident, according to police. Police found bullet damage in a nearby home and two vehicles.

Witnesses told police they saw teenagers running from the scene, and that a male suspect fled east on East Jefferson Street. No one was injured.

The SPD is meeting with Seattle Public Schools to “ensure the safety of students and faculty on campuses.”

The second shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on State Route 509 near the 1st Avenue Bridge. Police said a driver called police after a suspect fired at them from a black sedan in an apparent road rage incident. Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Police responded to a report of a shooting about 45 minutes later at 9 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pike in Seattle’s Central Business District. No victim was found when police arrived, but the 29-year-old victim arrived at Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries shortly after the shooting took place.

The fourth shooting took place about 10 minutes later in Rainier Beach when police said a passenger of a grey sedan opened fire at another driver. No one was injured.

The SPD said the final shooting took place at 3:30 Friday morning. Police responded to the 4200 block of South Eddy Street and found a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her legs inside a “stolen, bullet-riddled Jeep.”

The SPD said the 15-year-old and another teenage girl were in the stolen Jeep and were “evasive” about what had taken place. A ski mask, bulletproof vest and a “large stack of cash, with an apparent hole from a bullet” were found in the stolen vehicle.

More than two dozen shell casings were found at a shooting scene several blocks away from where the 15-year-old girl in the stolen vehicle was located. A gun was also found near the shooting scene, police said.