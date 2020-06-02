Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5.

The girlfriend of one of the downtown Seattle shooting suspects has been charged for allegedly helping them leave the state.

Daaoshara Galbert has been charged with felony rending criminal assistance for allegedly driving her boyfriend, Marquise Tolbert, and William Toliver to Las Vegas after the shooting on January 22, according to court documents released Thursday.

Tolbert and Toliver are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting on 3rd Avenue and Pine Street that left one person dead and seven others injured.

Galbert allegedly used her car to drive Tolbert and Toliver to Las Vegas on January 25, where she rented a hotel room for the three of them under her name, court documents said.

The three can be seen on surveillance video at the hotel and in the parking garage.

Las Vegas police arrested the two suspects without incident at the hotel on February 1.

Galbert's vehicle was found at the hotel, but her whereabouts are currently unknown, court documents said.

Police searched Galbert’s vehicle, where officers found a receipt for a gun store in King County. The receipt was dated January 22 at 12:30 p.m., about four hours prior to the shooting.

RELATED: Seattle shooting suspects charged with murder had 'no regard' for bystanders

Tolbert drove Galbert's car to the gun store, where he can be seen on surveillance video using cash to purchase a handgun and magazine, court documents said.

Galbert has prior convictions for property theft and identity theft, court records show. Her bail is currently set at $250,000 and is on a bench warrant status.

During the shooting, a third suspect, Jamel Jackson, was also shot and taken to the hospital. He was booked into jail after being treated.

Court documents said surveillance footage shows Toliver shooting first, firing his handgun at Jackson. Jackson then takes out a gun and returns fire. Tolbert then began firing at Jackson as well.

Tanya Jackson, 50, was killed in the crossfire. Seven other people were injured in the shooting, including a 9-year-old boy. Buildings were damaged by gunfire and several loaded buses were nearby. One bus was struck by a stray bullet in the driver's window, narrowly missing the driver.

RELATED: Downtown Seattle shooting suspects arrested in Las Vegas