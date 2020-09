One person was injured in a shooting in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood late Monday night.

SEATTLE — Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting near downtown Seattle Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Spring Street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, which is a few blocks away from downtown.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. No word on the condition of the victim.

Seattle police have not released a description of the suspect.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.