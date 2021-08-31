Man shot during reported robbery in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

A man was shot during a reported robbery in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Ave E and E John St, which is near the Capitol Hill light rail station.

Seattle police said the shooting was first reported as a robbery.

No word on the condition of the victim. Police have not released a description of a suspect at this time.

Police are at the scene of a shooting at 10th Ave E/E John St. One male victim. Reported as a robbery. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 31, 2021

The shooting happened hours before Seattle Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz is expected to address the city following a violent weekend. Seattle police responded to at least six shootings and two deaths across the city.

Diaz, along with other public and community safety leaders, is expected to speak at 10 a.m. KING 5 will stream the press conference on KING5.com and the KING 5 YouTube page.