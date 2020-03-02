SEATTLE — Two men believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle will appear in court Tuesday morning.

Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver were arrested without incident in Las Vegas on Saturday morning. Police had been searching for Tolbert and Tolliver since a shooting on Jan. 22 left one woman dead and seven others injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said police are working to extradite Tolbert and Tolliver to Seattle. The two 24-year-old suspects will appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday at 8 a.m. for a fugitive hearing.

“I am proud to say our task force worked diligently, chasing down every lead while working through the night to ensure the arrest of these two violent fugitives. Justice will be served and these arrests will help to bring closure to the city of Seattle, as well as begin the healing process for all of the victims and their families," said U.S. Marshals chief Jacob Green.

"I'm very glad they're in custody and certainly relieved," Seattle Police Chief Best said Saturday night. "A lot of hours were spent locating these suspects."

A third suspect, 21-year-old Jamel Jackson, was also injured in the January 22 shooting. He was booked into jail after receiving treatment at Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the downtown Seattle shooting started after the suspects got into a dispute outside the McDonald's near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.

Fifty-year-old Tanya Jackson was killed in the shooting. She was a tenant at Plymouth Housing, a non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness improve their lives.

Court records indicate all three men have ties to gangs in the Seattle area.

According to court records, Tolliver has been arrested 44 times, convicted of one felony, 18 gross misdemeanors, and one misdemeanor. Records show Tolbert has been arrested 21 times, convicted of three felonies, and 12 gross misdemeanors.

Chief Best said Jackson is a known gang member. He was convicted for robberies in 2012 and arrested again in 2017 for a fight outside the same McDonald's where last month’s deadly shooting took place. In that case, he was sentenced to four months of work release.

"We worked with a whole host of agencies. Several of our federal partners, I don't want to leave anybody out, but almost every federal agency that could was assisting us on this investigation, as well as the Department of Corrections, and of course the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department," Chief Best said. "A lot of hours were spent locating these suspects, and finding them, and taking them into custody in Las Vegas."

