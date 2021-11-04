3 adults and a 2-year-old girl injured in shooting near Seattle's Central District

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon. Three adult men were also injured.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting near the Central District neighborhood Sunday afternoon that injured multiple people, including a young girl.

Multiple witnesses called 911 at 3:22 p.m. Sunday to report a shooting near the intersection of 23rd Avenue S. and S Jackson Street. Police said suspects walking southbound on 23rd Avenue S. approached the Autozone store and fired shots east into the parking lot.

Three adult men and a 2-year-old girl were injured, according to updated information from Seattle police Sunday evening. All the victims took private transportation to the hospital before paramedics arrived. The 2-year-old is in critical condition, and the three men are in satisfactory condition, according to a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center, where the victims are receiving treatment.

"I can’t imagine being the parent of that child right now," said Dustin Cole, who lives near where the shooting happened. "It was a lot of gunshots, it was a lot."

It's unknown what prompted the shooting. Police did not say how many suspects were involved or give any suspect descriptions as of Sunday evening.

Seattle police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line: 206-233-5000.