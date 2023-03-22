One man dead, another seriously injured after Seattle shooting at Gas Works Park

No suspect information was immediately available in the case.

SEATTLE — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at Gas Works Park in Seattle late Tuesday night, Seattle police confirmed in a blotter post.

SPD officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, and a 24-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No information was available on any potential suspects in the case.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.