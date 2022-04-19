Seattle Public Schools employee charged with child molestation

Child molestation charges were filed against Abdi Hassan for abuse that allegedly occurred during the 2015-2016 school year at Rainier View Elementary.

SEATTLE — A Seattle Public Schools (SPS) employee was charged with two counts of child molestation for abuse that allegedly occurred during the 2015-2016 school year at Rainier View Elementary.

The employee, identified as Abdi Hassan, was the victim's English as a Second Language instructor at the time of the alleged abuse, according to court documents. Hassan was suspended from his position, banned from school property and is not allowed to have any contact with students, according to a letter sent to SPS employees by the district.

The district said it is "working to address" Hassan's employment status.

Hassan has worked for the district since 2012, according to the letter. The district said they are reaching out to families and schools where he worked to provide them with resources and contact information.

The victim came forward about the abuse in 2021 after she was asked to write about a "time of great difficulty in her life," according to court documents.