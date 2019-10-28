SEATTLE — Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins was arrested for domestic violence assault last week.

Calkins was booked in the King County Correctional Facility early Thursday morning. He was released 32 hours later on Friday, according to jail records.

The Seattle City Attorney's Office has not filed charges against Calkins, according to Deputy City Attorney John Schochet.

Crosscut first reported the arrest.

Calkins was elected to the Port of Seattle Commission in 2017, and his term runs through 2021. He also works at the nonprofit Ventures, which supports low-income entrepreneurs in the Puget Sound area.

The Port of Seattle did not immediately return a request for comment.