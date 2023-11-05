Seattle police recover stolen SUV with help of Apple AirTag

The vehicle was tracked to the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, where it was recovered by police.

SEATTLE — A suspect tied to a series of crimes and an overnight shooting was arrested after Seattle police were able to track down a stolen vehicle with the help of an Apple AirTag.

The Seattle Police Department said a homeowner in the Windermere neighbor called 911 after a man was found in their house just before midnight. The homeowner reported to police that the man left with their vehicle and a purse.

The homeowner was able to tell police where their vehicle was because an Apple AirTag device was attached to their keys.

As officers were responding, a road rage incident was reported near NE 140th Street with the suspect vehicle matching the description of the homeowner’s stolen vehicle, according to police.

About half an hour later, Seattle police also received a report of a man who was shot while he was sitting in his vehicle near Third Avenue NW and NW 75th Street. Police said the description of the suspect’s vehicle also matched the homeowner’s stolen vehicle. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Seattle police, with help from Washington State Patrol aircraft, located the stolen vehicle and the suspect in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

Police said the man initially ran from officers, but that he was found hiding in a backyard and was taken into custody.