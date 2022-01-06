Seattle Police staffing shortage affects sexual assault case investigations

Chief Diaz said the department's sexual assault unit is about half the size it was just a few years ago, with just five detectives handling all of the cases.

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the department's Sexual Assault Unit is about half the size it was just a few years ago, with just five detectives handling all of the cases citywide.

A May 2 internal memo between top brass within the department provided by Seattle police states, "we currently have 6 positions not being actively filled due to absences and personnel shortages" in reference to the Sexual Assault Unit.

The department said that is causing the Sexual Assault Unit to triage more heavily than normal with cases where the suspect is in custody, as well as cases involving children and vulnerable adults taking priority.

When it comes to the sexual assault cases detectives refer to the prosecuting attorney's office, that office provided a graph that shows the number of referrals dropping after 2020.

Advocates for sexual assault survivors are concerned because staffing shortages mean there are cases waiting to be assigned to a detective.

Chief Diaz claims he is working to provide more resources.

"I have another detective that will be deployed later on this month in June. I have also been cross assigning cases," Diaz explained. "We have taken some of the sexual assault cases and given it to domestic violence detectives."

Due to staffing shortages, Diaz said the human services department's Victim Support Team is working to contact victims to make sure they are being connected with the resources they need.

The Seattle Police Department has 400 fewer deployable resources than it did four years ago, according to Diaz. An effort to recruit and retain officers is underway, but Diaz says it will take five to 10 years to recover from the huge exodus the department saw in 2020 and 2021.

Mary Ellen Stone, the CEO of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center released the following statement:

“Victims tell us the loss of power and control features prominently in their experience. Information, follow up, and transparency in the process is vital to restoring that loss, and supports long-term recovery from this experience. We know this is not the legal system that exists today.

“Only a small fraction of victims of sexual assault choose to report to law enforcement. Those who do report tell us they often feel their experience, this crime, is not taken seriously. When victims are not given basic information about timing, options and next steps in their cases., the system is failing them.

"The Washington Legislature has said sexual assault is among the most serious crimes. There is likely universal agreement from systems players – law enforcement, prosecutors, the courts -- and at this time, most people understand the legal system is the primary way that people who assault or rape others are held to account. In fact, if a victim chooses not to report, the assumption often is that the rape didn’t happen or wasn’t "serious enough."

"Our question is what do survivors who do come forward gain by doing so?

"If we continue to believe that sexual assault victims should have the opportunity to report to law enforcement about what happened to them, we have an obligation to make it work better for those survivors who put their trust in that system.

"Meanwhile, the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center provides free, confidential crisis support and comprehensive services to help survivors recover, whether or not they choose to report to law enforcement. Services include a 24-hour Resource Line at 888.998.6423 (888.99.VOICE), legal and general advocacy, trauma-focused therapy and parent/family education."