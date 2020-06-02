SEATTLE — A man suspected of committing two sexual assaults has been arrested after new evidence linked him to the crimes, according to Seattle police.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015.

A woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a man in a stairway near the University Street Metro tunnel in April 2014. A year later, in May 2015, another woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man she had met while walking downtown.

Detectives investigated both cases but weren't able to identify a suspect at the time. Police retrieved DNA evidence from both cases and sent it to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

Those results, which were not returned until 2017, confirmed both cases matched. But it still did not identify a suspect.

Seattle police say they received a break in the case last December when a suspect was arrested for a felony crime in Pierce County, and his DNA was entered into a national database.

The WSP Crime Lab was able to match his DNA to the two unsolved sexual assault cases and notified Seattle police.

Police arrested the man and this week and booked him into the King County Jail on two counts of investigation of rape.

