Seattle police searching for U-District prowler who entered sorority house

Detectives say a man entered a UW sorority house and assaulted a resident.

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are looking for a prowler who entered a sorority house near the University of Washington early Sunday morning and assaulted a resident, SPD said in a release Sunday.

Police were called by the victims after they said a man was inside their home in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue NE around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

SPD officers arrived and identified a person of interest from surveillance footage through images. A search of the area was not able to locate the man, however.