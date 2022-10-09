x
Crime

Seattle police searching for U-District prowler who entered sorority house

Detectives say a man entered a UW sorority house and assaulted a resident.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are looking for a prowler who entered a sorority house near the University of Washington early Sunday morning and assaulted a resident, SPD said in a release Sunday.

Police were called by the victims after they said a man was inside their home in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue NE around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

SPD officers arrived and identified a person of interest from surveillance footage through images. A search of the area was not able to locate the man, however.

Credit: Seattle Police Department

Detectives are asking anyone who might recognize the man pictured above to contact the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000. 

