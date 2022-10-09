Seattle police searching for U-District prowler who entered sorority house

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are looking for a prowler who entered a sorority house near the University of Washington early Sunday morning and assaulted a resident, SPD said in a release Sunday.
Police were called by the victims after they said a man was inside their home in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue NE around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
SPD officers arrived and identified a person of interest from surveillance footage through images. A search of the area was not able to locate the man, however.
Detectives are asking anyone who might recognize the man pictured above to contact the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.