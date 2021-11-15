Seattle police searching for suspects allegedly involved in 6 bank robberies

The suspects are believed to be involved in as many as six bank robberies in just a few weeks.

SEATTLE — Police are searching for two suspected bank robbers believed to be involved in multiple cases in the greater Seattle area.

They are believed to be responsible for at least six bank robberies over the past three weeks, three which occurred in Seattle.

During the robberies, according to police, the suspects hand the teller a note demanding money. Their behavior has become increasingly violent, with one suspect firing several shots through a glass door of a Federal Way bank.