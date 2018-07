Lake City Way in Seattle is closed between Northeast 110th Street and Northeast 113th Street as police are in a standoff with an armed man.

The man is accused of firing shots from his deck Monday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

Negotiators are working with the man to peacefully surrender.

The incident was not related to the Fourth of July, according to Seattle Police.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

© 2018 KING