SEATTLE — Police identified two suspects believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening.

Police are looking for Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver. Both men are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the two suspects have a history with law enforcement.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. One woman was killed in the shooting and seven others were injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

The violence appears to have stemmed from a fight along the busy corridor near Westlake Park. Witnesses told police at least two people were involved and began shooting at each other. The suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

One woman died at the scene and seven others were treated at Harborview Medical Center. As of Thursday morning, a 9-year-old boy was listed in satisfactory condition, a 32-year-old man was in satisfactory condition, and a 55-year-old woman was in serious condition at the hospital. Four men, ages 21, 34, 35, and 49, were treated and released, according to hospital officials.

Chief Best said the public can expect to see police officers near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street until further notice.

Seattle police ask if you have any information about the suspects, photos, or video evidence of the shooting to call their tip line at (206) 233-5000 or share at this link.

