SEATTLE — One person is dead and five others are in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening.

Seattle police and firefighters responded to 4th Avenue and Pine Street near Westlake Center after getting multiple reports of a shooting at 5:01 p.m.

Seattle's Fire Chief Scoggins confirmed one person died at the scene and five others were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Seattle's Police Chief Carmen Best said the suspect is still at large and there is no description of the shooter at this point, other than the suspect is a man.

A witness told KING 5 she was in a coffee shop nearby when she heard a flurry of gunfire.

“Everyone just went to the ground and as we were looking out the windows people were running,” she said.

The woman is a nurse and rushed out to help one of the victims who had been shot.

“I was helping the guy who had been shot in the leg and texting his wife for him and trying to keep him calm,” she said.

She said police responded and put a tourniquet on the man's leg and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," she said.

Another witness who was heading to the Link light rail station also heard the gunfire and said he ran into the light rail station to get help from police officers there.

“I just saw terror on people’s faces, they were all running,” he said. “It was chaos.”

Service to Westlake and University District Link light rail stations was suspended while police were responded to the area but it's since resumed with delays as of 6:15 p.m.