Driver involved in deadly West Seattle pedestrian crash returns to scene after leaving

SEATTLE — One person was killed in West Seattle Friday night after a car struck them and drove away, before returning to the scene, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police were called to the 5400 block of California Avenue Southwest for the reported crash, just after 10 p.m. Seattle Fire Department medics also responded to the scene and declared the victim dead.

Witnesses told officers three people were dropped off from a car alongside California Avenue just before the crash, police said. The three people crossed the street mid-block when a car traveling northbound struck one of the people, an adult man.

Seattle police said the driver of the car originally left the scene and it was reported as a hit-and-run. The driver later returned to the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident. Seattle police said officers at the scene interviewed the driver and detected no signs of impairment.

The Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is a unit of detectives that respond to, investigate and follow up on collisions involving vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, boats, trains, light rail vehicles, and aircraft, according to police.

The unit primarily investigates collisions involving life-threatening injuries, the death of any person and where it appears the driver was negligent or under the influence.