Seattle police work to 'maintain the results' of International District crime reduction

SEATTLE — While the Seattle Police Department shifts courses to address crime on Third Avenue and Pine, Seattle Police Chief Adrien Diaz says they’ll work to continue the progress made in the Chinatown-International District (CID).



Late Thursday afternoon and two Seattle Police officers were working the block near 12th Avenue and Jackson Street, making it clear things are changing. What was once described as an open-air drug market is now an empty sidewalk -- and that’s a big deal.



“We’re just seeing if, when the police leave, is this activity going to come back?” said Tanya Woo.



Woo is part of the CID Community Watch, a group of volunteers that during the start of the pandemic started walking the streets as an extra set of eyes and ears.



“We just kind of developed to fill a gap and just to let people know that we are here and that we’re friendly and want to help,” Woo said.



Last month the Seattle Police Department parked a mobile precinct in the area, cleared out the sidewalks and have maintained a visible police presence. It's a strategy Seattle’s Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz described as “transformative police work.”