SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is scheduled to address city council members on the latest with the investigation into the shooting downtown that left one person dead and seven others injured.

Chief Best will brief the council on the investigation during the Public Safety and Human Service Committee meeting at 9:30 a.m.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the area of Third and Pine. The violence apparently stemmed from a fight outside McDonald's.

Tonya Jackson, a 50-year-old Plymouth Housing tenant, was killed.

Ages of those injured in the shooting ranged from 9 to 55.

A 21-year-old suspect was shot, treated at the hospital, and taken into custody.

Police are still searching for two suspects, Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver. Both men are 24 years old and are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.