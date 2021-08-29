Seattle police arrest woman after hatchet attack

A woman attacked a man and his mother while they walked through Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.

SEATTLE — A woman was arrested after police say she attacked two people with a hatchet in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood Saturday night.

A 40-year-old man and his 64-year-old mother were walking along James Street when the suspect began yelling at them and started swinging a hatchet.

Both people were struck with the hatchet.

The man then hit the suspect in the head with his skateboard and the two left the area.

Officers found the suspect near the scene of the alleged assault.

The man suffered a large cut on his shin and was taken to the hospital. The woman's injuries were less serious and she refused medical attention.