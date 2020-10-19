WATCH: Seattle police give update after officer hit with baseball bat during protest

Seattle Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz is expected to announce the arrest of suspects involved in an attack on a police officer during a protest in September.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is expected to announce the arrests of suspects accused of attacking an officer with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down the department’s East Precinct during a protest in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in September.

Seattle Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz will give an update on the arrests during a 10 a.m. press conference Monday.

The September protest near Cal Anderson Park in the former Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone exceeded more than 100 people and was eventually declared a riot by Seattle police.

The SPD said in September that multiple officers were injured during the protest. One officer who was injured was struck in the back of the head with a baseball bat, cracking his helmet. Diaz said he has little doubt that if the officer hadn’t been wearing a helmet when they were hit, the officer would have sustained a “critical or deadly injury.”

Last week, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against two people accused of assault, arson, and reckless burning during the September protest. Jacob Greenburg and Danielle McMillan were arrested Friday, according to prosecutors.

Greenburg was charged with first-degree attempted arson and first-degree reckless burning. McMillan is also charged with first-degree attempted arson, prosecutors said.

Greenburg was also charged with first-degree assault for his alleged attack on a Seattle police officer with a baseball bat during that same riot. The incident was captured on video and was shared across the country. The officer that was struck was hospitalized.

According to court documents, prosecutors say after police declared a riot, Greenburg and McMillan helped light Molotov cocktails that were then thrown into the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct.

Court documents reveal a series of exchanges Greenburg had with other protesters. One of them reads, “How many Molotov cocktails you think we should have by Labor Day cuz we shouldn’t over use our resources.”

The court documents also show a chat conversation where Greenburg admits to throwing a Molotov cocktail at the East Precinct.