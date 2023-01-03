Suspect held on $350k bail after allegedly leaving pipe bomb in Seattle garage

Osman Ibrahim is being held on $350,000 bail after court documents say he placed a bomb in the garage at South 918 South Horton Street.

SEATTLE — The man suspected of leaving a pipe bomb inside a Seattle parking garage was charged with possession of an explosive device and malicious placement of an explosive in the second degree on Tuesday.

Osman Ibrahim is being held on $350,000 bail after charging documents say he placed a bomb in the garage at South 918 South Horton Street that is near businesses, trails and transit.

If the bomb went off, it "people could have been seriously injured or killed," charging documents state.

Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 29, an employee of the building called 911 to report they found a metal pipe with what was described as having wires coming out of it, laying on a piece of clothing.

The employees immediately recognized Ibrahim in security video from previous encounters involved in the building and had nicknamed him "hatchet" because he was usually carrying a hatchet, according to charging documents.

Security video shows Ibrahim covering up a camera with a jacket on Dec. 26, and then removing the jacket. An item of clothing that wasn't in the background could then be seen in a corner on the ground.

On Dec. 29, Ibrahim is again seen approaching and covering up the camera with a jacket - the item of clothing is still on the ground. Ibrahim uncovers the camera, and there is a "clearly visible" metal pipe device on the clothing, according to charging documents.

While police were on scene, Ibrahim was seen passing by the scene on a bicycle and arrested. Ibrahim, according to charging documents, admitted to having been in the hallway/alcove of the garage and left the item behind because he had "no use for it."

Members of the bomb squad removed the device and rendered it safe at a demolition range. The pipe measured 9 inches from end cap to end cap and 1.3 inches in diameter. The fuse "violently" burned when lit. The content of the pipe was measured at 97 grams and "reacted positively by burning, sparking, flashing, and reacting in a consistent manner for explosive materials," charging documents state.