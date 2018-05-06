Police arrested a man they say was high on meth and throwing a kitten against the pavement in Seattle's Lake Union neighborhood on Saturday.

A woman walking near Republican Street and 8th Avenue reported a man yelling and throwing bottles around 8 p.m. Saturday. She says he was also repeatedly tossing a kitten in the air.

The woman says she offered the man $100 for the cat, but he declined and threw a bottle at her. She called police, who arrested the 33-year-old man and took the kitten into safe-keeping.

Police assured the woman the cat would not be returned to the suspect. He was booked for assault and animal cruelty.

The kitten was examined by the Seattle Animal Shelter and placed with a foster family.

Read the full report from Seattle Police

Vegan cop arrests meth-addled man for throwing bottles, hurling kitten -https://t.co/HCYIreydOi pic.twitter.com/TWdTRmwbIE — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 4, 2018

© 2018 KING