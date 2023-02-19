Seattle man violently carjacked, kidnapped in Yesler Terrace

The victim's car eventually was retrieved, but the suspects remain at large.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was carjacked and kidnapped in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Yesler Way and contacted a man with a cut on his head.

The 24-year-old victim said that his car had been stolen by two unknown men with guns. He was held at gunpoint when his car, iPhones, cash and car keys were taken. The victim was seated in the backseat of the car by the suspects and driven off to an unknown location.

The victim managed to escape when the suspects stopped the car, although not before he was hit in the head by one of the suspects with a gun.

The car eventually was found, but the suspects remain at large.