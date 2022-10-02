Seattle man accused of recruiting '17-year-old' for prostitution arrested on federal charges

"Law enforcement was able to receive some text messages between Mr. Shorack and his victims,” said Crisham. “For several months, he had been trafficking them and having them work on Aurora Avenue, engaging in commercial sex acts with sex buyers.”



An undercover agent, posing as a 17-year-old female, was able to make contact.



“Mr. Shorack almost immediately began recruiting this person who unbeknownst to him was an undercover officer,” Crisham explained.



Crisham says Shorack encouraged the teen to come to Seattle from Denver, and even purchased the plane ticket. But when he arrived at Sea-Tac airport to pick her up, officers took him away instead.



"We do see just a steady stream of cases in this jurisdiction, and we've made it a real priority to focus on those cases,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.



As for this case, Crisham says, “I think it shows what can happen when law enforcement works together with community members to identify potential victims, and to hopefully bring them to safety and to take traffickers on the streets."