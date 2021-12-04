Seattle man indicted on charges for role in US Capitol riot

Mark Leffingwell allegedly punched a Capitol police officer in the chest and on his helmet during the Jan. 6 riot, according to charging documents.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from previous reporting on the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A Seattle man was indicted for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot by a grand jury on Friday, April 9, according to court documents.

Mark Leffingwell of Seattle allegedly struck an officer during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Leffingwell allegedly punched a Capitol police officer in the chest and on his helmet while police attempted to create a barrier to prevent rioters from entering the building, according to charging documents.

Leffingwell was indicted on charges of civil disorder, assaulting an officer, entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and an act of physical violence in the capitol building, according to the indictment.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.