Police shoot at suspect allegedly armed with knife in Seattle

Police say several people called 911 reporting a person threatening or attacking people near Lower Queen Anne.

SEATTLE — Police shot at a suspect who was allegedly armed with a knife in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported near Elliott Ave. and Harrison St. about 3:30 p.m.

Police say several people made 911 calls reporting a person with a knife or several knives was threatening or attacking people.

When the officers arrived, police say they tried to disarm the suspect but weren’t successful. They shot at the suspect.

Two officers involved in the incident.

Police say they recovered weapons from the scene.

SkyKING aerials captured a large police presence near Elliott and Western Ave., about one block south. Traffic was being detoured in the area.