SEATTLE — A man strangled to death in the early evening hours on Saturday in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood has been identified.

The King County Medical Examiner identified the man as 52-year-old Derrick Frost and determined his cause of death was due to strangulation.

Seattle police responded to the 12500 block of 33rd Ave. NE just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 for a report of a fight happening.

Officers found Frost unresponsive on the sidewalk and began performing CPR before Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, but Frost died at the scene.

A 39-year-old suspect, later identified as Michael Banks, was found a short distance away and arrested.

A witness told police he saw a group of people gathering on 33rd Ave. NE for a "Hemp fest" party and then saw Banks and Frost fighting and it "looked like it got out of hand," according to court documents.

When the fight was over, witnesses called 911 and attempted to give Frost CPR until police arrived, court documents said.

Banks was booked into the King County Jail on a $2 million bond. He is charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.