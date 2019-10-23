SEATTLE — Seattle police say someone intentionally started a fire inside the Fred Meyer in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fred Meyer at the intersection of Lake City Way and NE 130th Street.

Seattle police were sent there to assist Seattle firefighters with a "large blaze inside," according to police.

No one was hurt and fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Detectives said they believe the fire was intentionally set and are now reviewing the store's surveillance footage to determine any possible suspect description.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Seattle police.