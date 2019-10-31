SEATTLE — Police are searching for a man accused of making threats outside the Georgetown Morgue haunted house in Seattle on Wednesday night.

People were called to the scene about 10:50 p.m. Witnesses in line for the haunted house told police the man yelled threats to shoot people. When police arrived, the suspect ran behind a nearby box truck, according to Seattle Police.

Police believe the man was hiding inside the box truck and called in a SWAT team to negotiate. After negotiating for hours with the suspect, police do not believe he is inside the vehicle anymore.

Officers remain in the area and will continue to search for the suspect.

If you have any information about the case, call 911.