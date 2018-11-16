The King County Prosecutor's Office is considering voyeurism charges in a case where two former Federal Way High School students claim they were recorded during intimate acts without their knowledge or permission.

According to experts who investigate these crimes, they happen all the time.

Seattle Police Captain Mike Edwards with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit says some kids with cell phones ignore the law, while others don't understand it.

"Everyone thinks child pornography involves little kids. Even teenagers think, 'That's little kids. That doesn't mean us,'" said Edwards. "But the law doesn't differentiate. The law is very clear. 18."

Both Gwen Gabert, 20, and Tally Thomas, 19, claim they were videotaped during intimate moments without their consent in 2016 when they were students at Federal Way High School. The perpetrator allegedly shared the video with members of the varsity basketball team.

In Gabert's case, the secret recording happened when she turned 18. But authorities say without her consent, it’s still a crime.

The embarrassment that ensued drove both victims to consider ending their lives.

"I got at least one comment about it every day," said Thomas.

Two years later both women still haven't seen the videos, and to their knowledge detectives haven't been able to track them down. But Edwards warns detectives can still find a way to make their case.

"If we don't recover an image, but we can recover evidence of the crime itself, there's a lot of evidence that the crime occurred, then you can still be prosecuted," Edwards explained. "That's a foolish thought on the part of some of these criminals."

Federal Way police recommended felony voyeurism charges against the suspect in the Federal Way case. Prosecutors have yet to announce their decision on charges.

