Seattle police searching for driver who fatally hit cyclist near Seward Park

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a cyclist near Seward Park on Sunday.
A bicyclist was traveling north of Seward Park just before 7 p.m. when a driver traveling south struck the cyclist head-on, according to police. The driver fled the scene.
Witnesses administered CPR until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived. The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are asking for the public's help to find the suspect's vehicle. Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver, older model compact sedan with a shattered windshield. Anyone with information about the car should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.