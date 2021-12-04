Seattle police searching for driver who fatally hit cyclist near Seward Park

Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who fatally hit a bicyclist Sunday.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a cyclist near Seward Park on Sunday.

A bicyclist was traveling north of Seward Park just before 7 p.m. when a driver traveling south struck the cyclist head-on, according to police. The driver fled the scene.

Witnesses administered CPR until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived. The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.